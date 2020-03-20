TV is not dying but evolving yet again  

A point Key’s brought up that I hadn’t previously thought about is the reduction in fraudulent impressions by leveraging OTT in the current system. The value ad, here, is in comparison to the current landscape of programmatic display and video where advertisers currently spend billions of dollars/year on fraudulent impressions (

projected to surpass $50B in fraud ad spend by 2024

). With the current landscape of OTT, most networks have to directly connect to publishers’ private marketplace to gain access to OTT inventory (at least high-quality inventory). This encourages the networks to vet the inventory source as inventory is usually constrained making the audiences more expensive. Keys’ is essentially making the argument that because inventory is only available in closed networks it increases the price and maintains the integrity of the audience available through programmatic channels. I would also argue the reductions in fraud could also be correlated to the fact that a lot of the on-demand TV viewing sources require some sort of membership to view their content (TV subscriptions, paid subscriptions, or account registration wall), ultimately reducing bot consumption/impressions.